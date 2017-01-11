Writing Peace

| We want to hear from you |

Wednesday, January 11. Read 1 Corinthians 1:1-9, the beginning of Paul’s great letter to Corinth. How do most of your letters or emails begin? How could you speak grace and peace to those you are writing?

Words from the Word: Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.

– 1 Corinthians 1:3, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 1:29-42.



Spiritual Tools: Reflect on conversations with this spiritual practice.



Art Credit: Lamb of God – Basilica of Cosmas and Damien, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=52396 [retrieved December 28, 2016]. Original source: From the library of Lee M. Jefferson.

