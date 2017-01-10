Books Featured in the January/February 2017 Issue

Here are some of the authors and books featured in the pages of “Conversation” (Alive Now, January/February 2017).

Don Richter
Mission Trips That Matter: Embodied Faith for the Sake of the World

Frank C. Laubach
Man of Prayer: Selected Writings of a World Missionary

Dorotheus of Gaza
Instruction VI

Daniel Wolpert
Creating a Life with God: The Call of Ancient Prayer Practices

St. Alphonsus Maria de Liguori
The True Spouse of Jesus Christ

Stephen R. Covey
7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change

Albert C. Outler and Richard P. Heitzenrater
John Wesley’s Sermons: An Anthology

Trevor Hudson
Questions God Asks Us

John Killinger
Beginning Prayer

 

