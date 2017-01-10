All Nations

| We want to hear from you |

Tuesday, January 10. Read Isaiah 49:1-7, in which the prophet is told that God’s message to Israel will become a wider message to the nations. Look at a map of places torn by war, and pray for them.

Share your prayer.

Words from the Word: “It is too light a thing that you should be my servant to raise up the tribes of Jacob and to restore the survivors of Israel; I will give you as a light to the nations, that my salvation may reach to the end of the earth.”

– Isaiah 49:6, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 1:29-42.



Spiritual Tools: Reflect on conversations with this spiritual practice.



Art Credit: Lamb of God – Basilica of Cosmas and Damien, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=52396 [retrieved December 28, 2016]. Original source: From the library of Lee M. Jefferson.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.