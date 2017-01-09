Conversation as Hospitality

| We want to hear from you |

Monday, January 9. The author of “On Conversation” (p. 6) connects conversation and hospitality. How can hospitality create the space for conversations?

Words from the Word: When Jesus turned and saw them following, he said to them, “What are you looking for?” They said to him, “Rabbi” (which translated means Teacher), “where are you staying?” He said to them, “Come and see.” They came and saw where he was staying, and they remained with him that day. It was about four o’clock in the afternoon.

– John 1:38-39, NRSV

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 1:29-42.

Spiritual Tools: Reflect on conversations with this spiritual practice.

