Church Seasons

| We want to hear from you |

Sunday, January 8. Baptism of the Lord. The season of Epiphany stretches to Lent. How do the seasons of the church year reflect the spiritual life? How could attention to these rhythms help you grow?

Share your reflection.

Words from the Word: When Jesus had been baptized, just as he came up from the water, suddenly the heavens were opened to him and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and alighting on him. And a voice from heaven said, “This is my Son, the Beloved, with whom I am well pleased.”

– Matthew 3:16-17, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 3:13-17. “Baptism of the Lord.”

Spiritual Tools: Reflect on your life as you begin a new year. Practice The Examen.



Art Credit: JESUS MAFA. John baptizes Jesus, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=48290 [retrieved December 19, 2016].

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.