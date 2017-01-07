Fulfill All Righteousness

by Beth A Richardson on January 7, 2017 · 0 comments

John baptizes Jesus

Saturday, January 7. Read Matthew 3:13-17. Jesus says his baptism will fulfill all righteousness. How might a baptized life be a way of humility that all Christians can follow?

Words from the Word: Jesus answered him, “Let it be so now; for it is proper for us in this way to fulfill all righteousness.” Then he consented.
– Matthew 3:15, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 3:13-17. “Baptism of the Lord.”

Spiritual Tools: Reflect on your life as you begin a new year. Practice “The Examen.”

Art Credit: JESUS MAFA. John baptizes Jesus, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=48290 [retrieved December 19, 2016].

