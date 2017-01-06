Communicating Hope

| We want to hear from you |

Friday, January 6. Epiphany. Read Matthew 2:1-12. How many kinds of conversation happen in this text? How is hope or fear communicated? Listen today for conversations where hope and fear are hanging in the balance.

Words from the Word: Then Jesus came from Galilee to John at the Jordan, to be baptized by him. John would have prevented him, saying, “I need to be baptized by you, and do you come to me?”

– Matthew 3:13-14, NRSV

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 3:13-17. “Baptism of the Lord.”

Spiritual Tools: Reflect on your life as you begin a new year. Practice “The Examen.”



