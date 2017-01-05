| We want to hear from you |

Thursday, January 5. In Acts 10:34-43, Peter says the prophets are commanded to testify to Christ. What does the word “testimony” mean to you? How can you testify to the power of God?

Share your perspective.

Words from the Word: He commanded us to preach to the people and to testify that he is the one ordained by God as judge of the living and the dead. All the prophets testify about him that everyone who believes in him receives forgiveness of sins through his name.

– Acts 10:42-43, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 3:13-17. “Baptism of the Lord.”

Spiritual Tools: Reflect on your life as you begin a new year. Practice The Examen.



Art Credit: JESUS MAFA. John baptizes Jesus, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=48290 [retrieved December 19, 2016].

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.