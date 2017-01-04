Voice of God

| We want to hear from you |

Wednesday, January 4. Psalm 29 imagines the divine voice being like fire. How have you heard God’s word as fiery? What message did you receive from that flame?

Words from the Word: The voice of the LORD flashes forth flames of fire.

– Psalm 29:7, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 3:13-17. “Baptism of the Lord.”

Spiritual Tools: Reflect on your life as you begin a new year. Practice The Examen.



