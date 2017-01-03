Tuesday, January 2. Read Isaiah 42:1-9. God promises to do a new thing in this conversation with the prophet. What new thing are you praying for God to work in you or through you?
Words from the Word: See, the former things have come to pass, and new things I now declare; before they spring forth, I tell you of them.
– Isaiah 42:9, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 3:13-17. “Baptism of the Lord.”
Spiritual Tools: Reflect on your life as you begin a new year. Practice The Examen.
Art Credit: JESUS MAFA. John baptizes Jesus, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=48290 [retrieved December 19, 2016].
To become a desciple not just know and understand Christianity. Becoming is an action of doing.
In light of the recent election I take to heart the passage that implores me/us to not grow faint or be crushed until justice is established for ALL people who live in the United States and around the world. I am gravely concerned that the President elect of the United States has verbally made it clear that he does not want justice or equal rights for ALL people. We must all be vigilant regarding his policies and get in touch with our Congress people when these policies are not in keeping with justice for ALL.