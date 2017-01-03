| We want to hear from you |

Tuesday, January 2. Read Isaiah 42:1-9. God promises to do a new thing in this conversation with the prophet. What new thing are you praying for God to work in you or through you?

Words from the Word: See, the former things have come to pass, and new things I now declare; before they spring forth, I tell you of them.

– Isaiah 42:9, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 3:13-17. “Baptism of the Lord.”

Spiritual Tools: Reflect on your life as you begin a new year. Practice The Examen.



Art Credit: JESUS MAFA. John baptizes Jesus, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=48290 [retrieved December 19, 2016].

