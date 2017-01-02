Conversations with God

Monday, January 2. Read “Help Me to Remember” (p. 10). How is each conversation we have also a conversation with God? As you read the lectionary texts this week, consider how each text is also a conversation with God.

Share your thoughts.

Words from the Word:

May the LORD give strength to [the] people! May the LORD bless [the] people with peace!

– Psalm 29:11, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 3:13-17. “Baptism of the Lord.”

Spiritual Tools: Reflect on your life as you begin a new year. Practice The Examen.



