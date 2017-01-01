A New Start

by Beth A Richardson on January 1, 2017

| News from Alive Now |

Sunday, January 1. Holy Name of Jesus. New Year’s Day. Happy New Year! As you think forward to the new year, choose one or two spiritual goals you would like to work toward in your walk with God.

Words from the Word: I will recount the gracious deeds of the LORD, the praiseworthy acts of the LORD, because of all that the LORD has done for us, and the great favor to the house of Israel that he has shown them according to his mercy, according to the abundance of his steadfast love.
– Isaiah 63:7, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio:  Pray Matthew 2:13-15. “I have called my son out of Egypt.”

Spiritual Tools: The Examen.

Art Credit: Angelico, fra, ca. 1400-1455. Flight into Egypt, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=47681 [retrieved October 13, 2016]. Original source: http://www.yorckproject.de.

