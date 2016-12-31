Saturday, December 31. Read Psalm 148. How do stars, sea monsters, and frost praise God? How is that the same as or different from the way you praise God?
Words from the Word: Praise the LORD from the earth, you sea monsters and all deeps, fire and hail, snow and frost, stormy wind fulfilling his command! Mountains and all hills, fruit trees and all cedars! Wild animals and all cattle, creeping things and flying birds!
– Psalm 148:7-10, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 2:13-15. “I have called my son out of Egypt.”
Spiritual Tools: The Examen.
Art Credit: Angelico, fra, ca. 1400-1455. Flight into Egypt, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=47681 [retrieved October 13, 2016]. Original source: http://www.yorckproject.de.
If I think about the sun, the moon, and the stars praising God, they do this by surrendering to their Creator. God created them out of His love for all creation. He created their beauty, their purpose, their majesty for all who gaze upon them to remark so. They are doing what God intended for them to do.
For me, when I surrender to God, and let go, I feel free, unburdened by my own desires. Giving way to God’s will and what He desires of me. Most of the times, I sing, hum, or latch on to a melody playing in my head. When I sing, I praise God!
The beauty of creation is glorious. All things contain HIS Love.
May HIS Light radiate, reflect, and conduct Peace and Joy through you always, oh yes, and all the Fruit of the Spirit as well.