Saturday, December 31. Read Psalm 148. How do stars, sea monsters, and frost praise God? How is that the same as or different from the way you praise God?

Words from the Word: Praise the LORD from the earth, you sea monsters and all deeps, fire and hail, snow and frost, stormy wind fulfilling his command! Mountains and all hills, fruit trees and all cedars! Wild animals and all cattle, creeping things and flying birds!

– Psalm 148:7-10, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 2:13-15. “I have called my son out of Egypt.”

Spiritual Tools: The Examen.



Art Credit: Angelico, fra, ca. 1400-1455. Flight into Egypt, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=47681 [retrieved October 13, 2016]. Original source: http://www.yorckproject.de.

