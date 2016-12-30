Friday, December 30. Read over the spiritual practice on p. 36. Does practicing the spiritual life sometimes feel like drudgery? How can it also feel like a blessing to know we can be in the school of love as often as we need to?

Share your perspective.

Words from the Word: Let them praise the name of the LORD, for his name alone is exalted; his glory is above earth and heaven. He has raised up a horn for his people, praise for all his faithful, for the people of Israel who are close to him. Praise the LORD!

– Psalm 148:13-14, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 2:13-15. “I have called my son out of Egypt.”

Spiritual Tools: The Examen.



Art Credit: Angelico, fra, ca. 1400-1455. Flight into Egypt, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=47681 [retrieved October 13, 2016]. Original source: http://www.yorckproject.de.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2016 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA. Order Alive Now in print or digital magazine format and nurture your spiritual life.