Friday, December 30. Read over the spiritual practice on p. 36. Does practicing the spiritual life sometimes feel like drudgery? How can it also feel like a blessing to know we can be in the school of love as often as we need to?
Words from the Word: Let them praise the name of the LORD, for his name alone is exalted; his glory is above earth and heaven. He has raised up a horn for his people, praise for all his faithful, for the people of Israel who are close to him. Praise the LORD!
– Psalm 148:13-14, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 2:13-15. “I have called my son out of Egypt.”
Spiritual Tools: The Examen.
Art Credit: Angelico, fra, ca. 1400-1455. Flight into Egypt, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=47681 [retrieved October 13, 2016]. Original source: http://www.yorckproject.de.
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
When I decide to try a new recipe, I find I am going back and forth with the steps, and it is like a start, pause, stop and begin again practice. I believe it is the same with trying a new spiritual practice. You read the steps through, then with diligence, you try to practice them, step by step.
It may not feel smooth and natural, at first, but when you let yourself get into the words, and stop and listen to what Jesus is calling you for, you find your own rhythm.
As I flex these “spiritual” muscles, they grow and strengthen, and I find, that I am turning to them more and more, not needing to be reminded to practice, but seeking to do them, as if they are a part of me, and I am meeting Jesus face to face.