Jesus the Refugee

December 29, 2016

Thursday, December 29. Matthew 2:13-23 tells the story of Mary and Joseph’s escape to protect Jesus from a brutal government. Pray for all the refugee families making a similar flight today.

Words from the Word: Now after they had left, an angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream and said, “Get up, take the child and his mother, and flee to Egypt, and remain there until I tell you; for Herod is about to search for the child, to destroy him.”
– Matthew 2:13, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio:  Pray Matthew 2:13-15. “I have called my son out of Egypt.”

Spiritual Tools: The Examen.

Art Credit: Angelico, fra, ca. 1400-1455. Flight into Egypt, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=47681 [retrieved October 13, 2016]. Original source: http://www.yorckproject.de.

