Christ as Sibling

Wednesday, December 28. Hebrews 2:10-18 states that Christ had to become like his brothers and sisters in every respect. How does the physical incarnation of Christ in the person of Jesus help you see yourself and others differently?

Words from the Word: It was fitting that God, for whom and through whom all things exist, in bringing many children to glory, should make the pioneer of their salvation perfect through sufferings. For the one who sanctifies and those who are sanctified all have one Father. For this reason Jesus is not ashamed to call them brothers and sisters, saying, “I will proclaim your name to my brothers and sisters, in the midst of the congregation I will praise you.”

– Hebrews 2:10-12, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 2:13-15. “I have called my son out of Egypt.”

Spiritual Tools: The Examen.



