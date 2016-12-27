In the Arms of God

Tuesday, December 27. Read Isaiah 63:7-9 as a prayer in which you imagine yourself lifted into the arms of one who can bear all your burdens. Let yourself hand over your worries and rest in God’s love.

Words from the Word: He became their savior in all their distress. It was no messenger or angel but his presence that saved them; in his love and in his pity he redeemed them; he lifted them up and carried them all the days of old.

– Isaiah 63:8b-9, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 2:13-15. “I have called my son out of Egypt.”

Spiritual Tools: The Examen.



Art Credit: Angelico, fra, ca. 1400-1455. Flight into Egypt, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=47681 [retrieved October 13, 2016]. Original source: http://www.yorckproject.de.

