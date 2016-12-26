Belovedness

by Beth A Richardson on December 26, 2016

fra_angelico_005

| News from Alive Now |

Monday, December 26. Read “Alms” (p. 20). What symbolic gift might be offered at your funeral? How would it speak to your experiences of both pain and belovedness?

Words from the Word: It was fitting that God, for whom and through whom all things exist, in bringing many children to glory, should make the pioneer of their salvation perfect through sufferings.
– Hebrews 2:10, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio:  Pray Matthew 2:13-15. “I have called my son out of Egypt.”

Spiritual Tools: The Examen.

Art Credit: Angelico, fra, ca. 1400-1455. Flight into Egypt, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=47681 [retrieved October 13, 2016]. Original source: http://www.yorckproject.de.

