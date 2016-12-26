Monday, December 26. Read “Alms” (p. 20). What symbolic gift might be offered at your funeral? How would it speak to your experiences of both pain and belovedness?

Share your ideas.

Words from the Word: It was fitting that God, for whom and through whom all things exist, in bringing many children to glory, should make the pioneer of their salvation perfect through sufferings.

– Hebrews 2:10, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 2:13-15. “I have called my son out of Egypt.”

Spiritual Tools: The Examen.



