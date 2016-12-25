Christmas Light

Sunday, December 25. Christmas Day. Merry Christmas!! Use the litany on p. 42 in a personal or family Advent meditation. Light the four candles you have been using plus a fifth Christ candle, and rejoice in the gift of light. What has this light enabled you to see more clearly?

Share your reflections.

Words from the Word: Joseph also went from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to the city of David called Bethlehem, because he was descended from the house and family of David. He went to be registered with Mary, to whom he was engaged and who was expecting a child. While they were there, the time came for her to deliver her child. And she gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in bands of cloth, and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn.

– Luke 2:4-7, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray John 1:1-5. “In the beginning was the Word.”

Spiritual Tools: 12 Days of Christmas. A prayer for the Christmas Day.

Art Credit: JESUS MAFA. The birth of Jesus with shepherds, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=48387

