The Expected Child

by Beth A Richardson on December 24, 2016 · 1 comment

Incarnation

Saturday, December 24. Christmas Eve. Read the familiar words of Luke 2:1-20 in a translation you don’t normally use. What words or phrases stand out as different?

Words from the Word: Suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace among those whom [God] favors!”
– Luke 2:13-14, NRSV

Audio Lectio:  Pray John 1:1-5. “In the beginning was the Word.”

Spiritual Tools: 12 Days of ChristmasA prayer for the Christmas Day.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today's word is INCARNATION

Maria December 24, 2016 at 7:55 am

“Mary kept all these things to herself, holding them dear, deep within herself.” (The Message)
I’m struck by the phrase “deep within herself.” Sometimes, I’m so busy telling everyone about what I’ve experienced in hopes of receiving some sort of confirmation or affirmation that I forget that God’s holy and divine moments are meaningful and real even if the only person who knows about it is me.

