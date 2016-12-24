The Expected Child

Read the familiar words of Luke 2:1-20 in a translation you don’t normally use. What words or phrases stand out as different?

Share your thoughts.

Words from the Word: Suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace among those whom [God] favors!”

– Luke 2:13-14, NRSV

Audio Lectio: Pray John 1:1-5. "In the beginning was the Word."

