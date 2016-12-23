Read “The Center” (p. 24). Where would you look for the Christ born anew among us? Watch for the face of Christ wherever you go.

Share your perspective.

Words from the Word: This will be a sign for you: you will find a child wrapped in bands of cloth and lying in a manger.”

– Luke 2:12, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray John 1:1-5. “In the beginning was the Word.”

Spiritual Tools: 12 Days of Christmas. A prayer for the Christmas Day.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is BELONG Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Belong #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2016 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA. Order Alive Now in print or digital magazine format and nurture your spiritual life.