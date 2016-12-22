Training Grace

Read Titus 2:11-14. If grace is training us while we wait for the blessed hope, how has that training helped you live with both patience and expectation? What helps you continue to wait?

Share your perspective.

Words from the Word: The grace of God has appeared, bringing salvation to all, training us to renounce impiety and worldly passions, and in the present age to live lives that are self-controlled, upright, and godly.

– Titus 2:11-12

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray John 1:1-5. “In the beginning was the Word.”

Spiritual Tools: 12 Days of Christmas. A prayer for the Christmas Day.

