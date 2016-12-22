Training Grace

by Beth A Richardson on December 22, 2016 · 0 comments

Promise

| News from Alive Now |
Thursday, December 22. Read Titus 2:11-14. If grace is training us while we wait for the blessed hope, how has that training helped you live with both patience and expectation? What helps you continue to wait?

Share your perspective.

Words from the Word: The grace of God has appeared, bringing salvation to all, training us to renounce impiety and worldly passions, and in the present age to live lives that are self-controlled, upright, and godly.
– Titus 2:11-12

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio:  Pray John 1:1-5. “In the beginning was the Word.”

Spiritual Tools: 12 Days of ChristmasA prayer for the Christmas Day.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is PROMISE Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Promise #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2016 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA. Order Alive Now in print or digital magazine format and nurture your spiritual life.

Tagged as: expectation, grace, hope, patience, promise, training, wait

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

  • RESOURCES

  • Daily Reflections

    Daily life can seem out of control — too busy, noisy, overflowing with demands. Yet we’re called to make room for the Holy. That’s where Alive Now fits in. We’re about helping you make a little space for God in the midst of the chaos. Take 5 minutes — open up a spread in the magazine, light a candle and read today’s email, sit for a few minutes and gaze at a photograph. God is right here ... with you. Nurture your spirit.

  • Online Learning