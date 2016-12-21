Sing to the Lord

Wednesday, December 21. Psalm 96 invites us to sing to the Lord. Sing some Christmas carols today.

Words from the Word: O sing to the LORD a new song; sing to the LORD, all the earth. Sing to the LORD, bless [God’s] name; tell of [God’s] salvation from day to day.
– Psalm 96:1-2

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio:  Pray John 1:1-5. “In the beginning was the Word.”

Spiritual Tools: 12 Days of ChristmasA prayer for the Christmas Day.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is RESTORE. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Restore #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

