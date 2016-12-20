His Name Is…

Read Isaiah 9:2-7. Make a list of all the titles for the Messiah that are fulfilled in Jesus. What new ones can you add to express the work of Christ for our age?

Share your list.

Words from the Word: A child has been born for us, a son given to us; authority rests upon his shoulders; and he is named Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

– Isaiah 9:6, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray John 1:1-5. “In the beginning was the Word.”

Spiritual Tools: 12 Days of Christmas. A prayer for the Christmas Day.

