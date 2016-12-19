Not Yet

Ponder

Monday, December 19. Read “Bringing Hope” (p. 31). Name one “not-yet” circumstance in your personal growth or the larger world. Write a description of it, and keep it in your Bible or prayer journal. Seek scripture verses that speak to it.

Words from the Word: We wait for the blessed hope and the manifestation of the glory of our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ.
– Titus 2:13, NRSV

Audio Lectio: Pray John 1:1-5. “In the beginning was the Word.”

Spiritual Tools: 12 Days of ChristmasA prayer for the Christmas Day.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is PONDER. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Ponder #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

