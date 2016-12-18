Advent Peace

Sunday, December 18. 4th Sunday of Advent. Use the litany on p. 41 in a personal or family Advent meditation. Light four candles, and sit in awareness of God’s presence with us. Who has shown you the face of Christ?
Words from the Word: To all God’s beloved in Rome, who are called to be saints: Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
– Romans 1:7, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 1:18-21. “He will save his people from their sins.”
Spiritual Tools: Darkness and Light by Sarah Parsons. Prayer for the 4th Sunday of Advent.
Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is PEACE. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Peace #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.
Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!
