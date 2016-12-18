Advent Peace

Sunday, December 18. 4th Sunday of Advent. Use the litany on p. 41 in a personal or family Advent meditation. Light four candles, and sit in awareness of God’s presence with us. Who has shown you the face of Christ?

Share your experience.

Words from the Word: To all God’s beloved in Rome, who are called to be saints: Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.

– Romans 1:7, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 1:18-21. “He will save his people from their sins.”

Spiritual Tools: Darkness and Light by Sarah Parsons. Prayer for the 4th Sunday of Advent.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is PEACE. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Peace #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2016 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA. Order Alive Now in print or digital magazine format and nurture your spiritual life.