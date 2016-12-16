Friday, December 16. Read “Two Women—Two Ways” (p. 35). How can a person whose soul-home is empty be helped? How is physical homelessness easier to recognize and respond to than spiritual homelessness?

Share your thoughts.

Words from the Word: Let your hand be upon the one at your right hand, the one whom you made strong for yourself. Then we will never turn back from you; give us life, and we will call on your name.

– Psalm 80:17-18, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 1:18-21. “He will save his people from their sins.”

Spiritual Tools: Darkness and Light by Sarah Parsons. Prayer for the 4th Sunday of Advent.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is GLADNESS. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Gladness, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2016 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA. Order Alive Now in print or digital magazine format and nurture your spiritual life.