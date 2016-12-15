Thursday, December 15. Romans 1:1-7 is both a prologue and a summary of the letter’s message. Write a summary of the gospel message.

Share your summary.

Words from the Word: The gospel concerning [God’s] Son, who was descended from David according to the flesh and was declared to be Son of God with power according to the spirit of holiness by resurrection from the dead, Jesus Christ our Lord.

– Romans 1:3-4, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 1:18-21. “He will save his people from their sins.”

Spiritual Tools: Darkness and Light by Sarah Parsons. Prayer for the 4th Sunday of Advent.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is LIFTED. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Lifted, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2016 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA. Order Alive Now in print or digital magazine format and nurture your spiritual life.