Wednesday, December 14. Pray Psalm 80:1-7, 17-19. Make v. 3 your breath prayer for today. Look for those who need God’s shining face to restore them, and include them in your prayers.

Words from the Word: Restore us, O God; let your face shine, that we may be saved.

– Psalm 80:3, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 1:18-21. “He will save his people from their sins.”

Spiritual Tools: Darkness and Light by Sarah Parsons. Prayer for the 4th Sunday of Advent.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is STRONG. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Strong, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

