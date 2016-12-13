Miraculous and Ordinary

Tuesday, December 13. In Isaiah 7:10-16 the prophet proclaims that a young woman will bear a child. Meditate on how this image is both completely ordinary and completely miraculous. When have you seen the miraculous in the ordinary?

Share your reflection.

Words from the Word: Therefore the Lord … will give you a sign. Look, the young woman is with child and shall bear a son, and shall name him Immanuel.

– Isaiah 7:14, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 1:18-21. “He will save his people from their sins.”

Spiritual Tools: Darkness and Light by Sarah Parsons. Prayer for the 4th Sunday of Advent.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is TELL. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Tell, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2016 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA. Order Alive Now in print or digital magazine format and nurture your spiritual life.