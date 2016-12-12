A Place for All

Monday, December 12. Read “Poised” (p. 29). Where do you see unwelcome in your community? Who and what is excluded? How does a sense of unwelcome douse the desire for God?
Words from the Word: Then we will never turn back from you; give us life, and we will call on your name.
– Psalm 80:18, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 1:18-21. “He will save his people from their sins.”
Spiritual Tools: Darkness and Light by Sarah Parsons. Prayer for the 4th Sunday of Advent.
Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is PATIENT. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Patient, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.
Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!
Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2016 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA. Order Alive Now in print or digital magazine format and nurture your spiritual life.
{ 0 comments… add one now }