A Place for All

Monday, December 12. Read “Poised” (p. 29). Where do you see unwelcome in your community? Who and what is excluded? How does a sense of unwelcome douse the desire for God?

Share your perspective.

Words from the Word: Then we will never turn back from you; give us life, and we will call on your name.

– Psalm 80:18, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 1:18-21. “He will save his people from their sins.”

Spiritual Tools: Darkness and Light by Sarah Parsons. Prayer for the 4th Sunday of Advent.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is PATIENT. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Patient, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

