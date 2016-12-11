Joy of Advent

Sunday, December 11. 3rd Sunday of Advent. Use the litany on p. 40 in a personal or family Advent meditation. Light three candles, and consider which people in the Christmas story you most identify with. Why do you think that is?

Share your reflection.

Words from the Word: Then the eyes of the blind shall be opened, and the ears of the deaf unstopped; then the lame shall leap like a deer, and the tongue of the speechless sing for joy. For waters shall break forth in the wilderness, and streams in the desert; the burning sand shall become a pool, and the thirsty ground springs of water; the haunt of jackals shall become a swamp, the grass shall become reeds and rushes.

– Isaiah 35:5-7, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 11:2-6. “Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?”

Spiritual Tools: The Spiritual Practice of Giving by Christopher Maricle. Prayer for the 3rd Sunday of Advent.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is JOY. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Joy, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

