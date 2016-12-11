Joy of Advent

Sunday, December 11. 3rd Sunday of Advent. Use the litany on p. 40 in a personal or family Advent meditation. Light three candles, and consider which people in the Christmas story you most identify with. Why do you think that is?
Words from the Word: Then the eyes of the blind shall be opened, and the ears of the deaf unstopped; then the lame shall leap like a deer, and the tongue of the speechless sing for joy. For waters shall break forth in the wilderness, and streams in the desert; the burning sand shall become a pool, and the thirsty ground springs of water; the haunt of jackals shall become a swamp, the grass shall become reeds and rushes.
– Isaiah 35:5-7, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 11:2-6. “Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?”
Spiritual Tools: The Spiritual Practice of Giving by Christopher Maricle. Prayer for the 3rd Sunday of Advent.
Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is JOY. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Joy, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.
