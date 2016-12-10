Saturday, December 10. Read Matthew 11:2-11. How do you recognize and participate in the leastness of the kingdom?

Share your understanding.

Words from the Word: Truly I tell you, among those born of women no one has arisen greater than John the Baptist; yet the least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he.

– Matthew 11:11, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 11:2-6. “Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?”

Spiritual Tools: The Spiritual Practice of Giving by Christopher Maricle. Prayer for the 3rd Sunday of Advent.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is REPENT. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Repent, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

