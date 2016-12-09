Patient Farmer

Friday, December 9. James 5:7-10 uses the image of a farmer to teach patience in spiritual growth. How has God been patient with you? With whom or what do you need to learn to be patient?
Words from the Word: Be patient, therefore, beloved, until the coming of the Lord. The farmer waits for the precious crop from the earth, being patient with it until it receives the early and the late rains.
– James 5:7, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 11:2-6. “Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?”
Spiritual Tools: The Spiritual Practice of Giving by Christopher Maricle. Prayer for the 3rd Sunday of Advent.
Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is ENDURE. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Endure, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.
My father was a farmer, thus I am so familiar with the patience that a farmer has when he/she awaits planted seeds to flourish and grow until time to harvest the crop. The seeds often having to endure drought, excessive rain fall just to mention a few of the vicissitudes of weather. In my own life I did not pursue my own career, which was truly my calling, until after a divorce which forced me to take a long hard look at how I planned to move forward in my life. God/Life allowed me to make my own decisions along the way despite when they were not the healthiest ones. Those decisions became the soil in which I began to grow albeit slowly until the full harvest.