Patient Farmer

Friday, December 9. James 5:7-10 uses the image of a farmer to teach patience in spiritual growth. How has God been patient with you? With whom or what do you need to learn to be patient?

Words from the Word: Be patient, therefore, beloved, until the coming of the Lord. The farmer waits for the precious crop from the earth, being patient with it until it receives the early and the late rains.

– James 5:7, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 11:2-6. “Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?”

Spiritual Tools: The Spiritual Practice of Giving by Christopher Maricle. Prayer for the 3rd Sunday of Advent.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is ENDURE. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Endure, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

