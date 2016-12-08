Psalm Prayer

Thursday, December 8. Pray Psalm 146:5-10. Then pray the psalm a second time, adding the names of our modern widows and orphans— those least powerful ones who need God’s upholding.

Words from the Word: The LORD watches over the strangers; he upholds the orphan and the widow, but the way of the wicked he brings to ruin. The LORD will reign forever, your God, O Zion, for all generations. Praise the LORD!

– Psalm 146:9-10, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 11:2-6. “Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?”

Spiritual Tools: The Spiritual Practice of Giving by Christopher Maricle. Prayer for the 3rd Sunday of Advent.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is JUSTICE. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Justice, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

