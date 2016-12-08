Psalm Prayer

Thursday, December 8. Pray Psalm 146:5-10. Then pray the psalm a second time, adding the names of our modern widows and orphans— those least powerful ones who need God’s upholding.
Words from the Word: The LORD watches over the strangers; he upholds the orphan and the widow, but the way of the wicked he brings to ruin. The LORD will reign forever, your God, O Zion, for all generations. Praise the LORD!
– Psalm 146:9-10, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 11:2-6. “Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?”
Spiritual Tools: The Spiritual Practice of Giving by Christopher Maricle. Prayer for the 3rd Sunday of Advent.
Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is JUSTICE. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Justice, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.
In this day of constant news of refugees and displaced people, we must trust in the Lord and look to His Counsel for hope and direction. Any other view is simply too devastating. God watches over the strangers…what must we do to help?