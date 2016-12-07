Hopeful Reminder

Wednesday, December 7. Read “When Homelessness Is a Gift” (p. 22). The “retreat buddy” helped this woman change her life. Who do you know who might need a reminder that there is hope? Let them know you care, and keep reminding them.

Words from the Word: Happy are those whose help is the God of Jacob, whose hope is in the LORD their God.

– Psalm 146:5, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 11:2-6. “Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?”

Spiritual Tools: The Spiritual Practice of Giving by Christopher Maricle. Prayer for the 3rd Sunday of Advent.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today's word is TOGETHER.

