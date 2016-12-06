All Who Wander

Tuesday, December 6. In the vision of Isaiah 35:1-10, no travelers will go astray. Pray for all those who wander, that the way may be made straight.
Words from the Word: A highway shall be there, and it shall be called the Holy Way; the unclean shall not travel on it, but it shall be for God’s people; no traveler, not even fools, shall go astray.
– Isaiah 35:8, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 11:2-6. “Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?”
Spiritual Tools: The Spiritual Practice of Giving by Christopher Maricle. Prayer for the 3rd Sunday of Advent.
Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is EQUITY. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Equity, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.
Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!
Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2016 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA. Order Alive Now in print or digital magazine format and nurture your spiritual life.
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
As we wander through life send Jesus along as our companion.
May the trail be filled with wonder, glory and awe. If we meet a stranger along the way let us share some fruit, nuts and berries with them from the Tree of Life. May the Light of Love guide us. We should stop, rest often and read the trail guide book. Teach us to prance, skip, sing and dance as we go. Direct us with patience and wisdom when the going gets tough. Let us not weary or fear but endure whatever hardships and rough spots we encounter. We will be blessed with your creations. Shalom