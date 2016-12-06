All Who Wander

Tuesday, December 6. In the vision of Isaiah 35:1-10, no travelers will go astray. Pray for all those who wander, that the way may be made straight.

Words from the Word: A highway shall be there, and it shall be called the Holy Way; the unclean shall not travel on it, but it shall be for God’s people; no traveler, not even fools, shall go astray.

– Isaiah 35:8, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 11:2-6. “Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?”

Spiritual Tools: The Spiritual Practice of Giving by Christopher Maricle. Prayer for the 3rd Sunday of Advent.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is EQUITY. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Equity, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

