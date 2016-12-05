Healed by Hospitality

Monday, December 5. Read “Rich and Poor Alike” (p. 26). What fear is behind the judgmental attitude of superiority experienced by this writer? What kinds of hospitality break down fear?

Words from the Word: Happy are those whose help is the God of Jacob, whose hope is in the LORD their God, who made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that is in them; who keeps faith forever; who executes justice for the oppressed; who gives food to the hungry.

– Psalm 146:5-7a, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 11:2-6. “Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?”

Spiritual Tools: The Spiritual Practice of Giving by Christopher Maricle. Prayer for the 3rd Sunday of Advent.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today's word is INQUIRE.

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine.