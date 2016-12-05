Healed by Hospitality

by Beth A Richardson on December 5, 2016 · 2 comments

Monday, December 5. Read “Rich and Poor Alike” (p. 26). What fear is behind the judgmental attitude of superiority experienced by this writer? What kinds of hospitality break down fear?

Words from the Word: Happy are those whose help is the God of Jacob, whose hope is in the LORD their God, who made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that is in them; who keeps faith forever; who executes justice for the oppressed; who gives food to the hungry.
– Psalm 146:5-7a, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 11:2-6. “Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?”

Spiritual Tools: The Spiritual Practice of Giving by Christopher Maricle. Prayer for the 3rd Sunday of Advent.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is INQUIRE. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Inquire, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

Anita December 5, 2016 at 10:05 am

This reading really touched me. Especially in this time of “us vs them”. This nation is so full of hate and division. None of these attitudes are in accordance with God’s vision for us.

When will we have the courage to step outside our comfort zones and do the work God has empowered and called us to do? Jesus never turned his back on anyone so how can we?

John Patterson December 5, 2016 at 12:13 pm

Is there a FREE link available for: Read “Rich and Poor Alike” (p. 26)?

