Surprises of God

Sunday, December 4. 2nd Sunday of Advent. Use the litany on p. 39 in a personal or family Advent meditation. Light two candles, and consider how God is a source of both security and surprise. What most surprises you about being a follower of Jesus?

Words from the Word: Blessed be the LORD, the God of Israel, who alone does wondrous things. Blessed be his glorious name forever; may his glory fill the whole earth. Amen and Amen.

– Psalm 72:18-19, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray Matthew 3:1-4. “Prepare the way for the Lord.”

Spiritual Tools: Praying for the World by Robert Corin Morris. A prayer for the 2nd Sunday of Advent.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is LOVE. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Love, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

