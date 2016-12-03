Fruit of Repentance

Saturday, December 3. Read Matthew 3:1-12. John the Baptist called people to show their repentance was real through its fruits. What in your life might others recognize as such fruit?

Share your perspective.

Words from the Word: Bear fruit worthy of repentance.

– Matthew 3:8, NRSV

