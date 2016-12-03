Fruit of Repentance

by Beth A Richardson on December 3, 2016 · 0 comments

Anticipate

| News from Alive Now |

Saturday, December 3. Read Matthew 3:1-12. John the Baptist called people to show their repentance was real through its fruits. What in your life might others recognize as such fruit?

Words from the Word: Bear fruit worthy of repentance.
– Matthew 3:8, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio:  Pray Matthew 3:1-4. “Prepare the way for the Lord.”

Spiritual Tools: Praying for the World by Robert Corin Morris. A prayer for the 2nd Sunday of Advent.

Advent Practice: Pray with your camera in hand and Join us for the Advent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Today’s word is ANTICIPATE. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter or Instagram) with #Anticipate, #AliveNowMag, #AdventPhoto.

